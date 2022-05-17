Nashik: Man kills wife with shovel

A shocking incident has come to light in Nashik district. An angry man has stabbed his wife in the head with a shovel due to family dispute. The incident took place in Madsangvi village in Nashik district. The bride's name is Aarti Vishal Kapase (age 24). A case has been registered with Adgaon police in this regard.

It is learned that Aarti was married to Vishal Kapase of Madsangvi in ​​2016. However, the complaint states that Aarti was harassed by her father-in-law . Also, Aarti's husband Vishal is addicted to alcohol. (May 16) In the middle of the night, Vishal hit Aarti on the head with a shovel in a fit of rage and she died in the incident.

Aarti had gone home after a family dispute. She had come to in-law's place ten days ago. But last night there was a dispute over a minor issue. Husband Vishal killed Aarti by hitting with a shovel in her head. Aarti's mother-in-law was not at home when the incident took place. In a fit of rage, Vishal hit Aarti on the head with a shovel. She was then rushed to the district hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries.