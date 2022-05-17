Nashik: Man kills wife with shovel
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 17, 2022 12:42 PM2022-05-17T12:42:55+5:302022-05-17T12:43:56+5:30
A shocking incident has come to light in Nashik district. An angry man has stabbed his wife in the head with a shovel due to family dispute. The incident took place in Madsangvi village in Nashik district. The bride's name is Aarti Vishal Kapase (age 24). A case has been registered with Adgaon police in this regard.
It is learned that Aarti was married to Vishal Kapase of Madsangvi in 2016. However, the complaint states that Aarti was harassed by her father-in-law . Also, Aarti's husband Vishal is addicted to alcohol. (May 16) In the middle of the night, Vishal hit Aarti on the head with a shovel in a fit of rage and she died in the incident.
Aarti had gone home after a family dispute. She had come to in-law's place ten days ago. But last night there was a dispute over a minor issue. Husband Vishal killed Aarti by hitting with a shovel in her head. Aarti's mother-in-law was not at home when the incident took place. In a fit of rage, Vishal hit Aarti on the head with a shovel. She was then rushed to the district hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries.