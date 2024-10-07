Nashik: Man Threatens to Kidnap and Harm Young Woman Over Relationship Refusal

A man has been booked at the Gangapur police station for allegedly kidnapping a young woman and threatening to harm her if she did not stay in a relationship with him. The suspect, identified as Sunny Hatwal, a resident of Bagwanpura, is accused of forcibly taking the victim and threatening to throw her into a ghat if she refused his advances.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the incident occurred when she was waiting outside a private class. Sunny approached her, warning her that he would confront her after class. Frightened, the woman called her friend's brother for help. While they were discussing the situation, Sunny snatched her mobile phone and fled.

Later, he lured the woman to College Road, claiming he would return her phone. Once there, he forcibly placed her in a car and drove towards Gangapur. Inside the vehicle, he threatened her, saying, "Stay in a relationship with me, or I will throw you into the abyss." He also warned her not to tell anyone, threatening to commit suicide if she did.

The victim managed to stay calm and agreed to his demands, at which point he released her. She later reported that Sunny had physically assaulted her in the past when she had refused to be in a relationship with him.

A case has been registered, and the police are currently investigating the matter.