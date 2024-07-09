Nashik: Married Woman Attempts Suicide Outside Satpur Police Station Due to Love Affair

A married woman outside the Satpur Police Station in Nashik reportedly attempted suicide, allegedly due to an extramarital affair, sparking significant concern and discussion within the local community.

According to information, the woman, who resides in the Satpur area of Nashik, tried to end her life by cutting her wrist. She did this right in front of the Satpur Police Station and left a suicide note naming her lover.

As soon as the woman attempted suicide, the police officers at Satpur Police Station quickly responded and admitted her to the hospital for treatment.

In her suicide note, the woman revealed that she had an affair with a young man who had taken one lakh rupees from her under the pretense of love. This caused her parents and son to break off their relationship with her, forcing her to move in with her boyfriend. However, the boyfriend's mother told her, "You can marry my son, but you must give up your own son first." The woman was also led to believe that her boyfriend was building a house in her name, but he eventually abandoned her.

The suicide note mentioned that the woman was committing suicide because she had been left by her lover. The police have recovered the note and are conducting further investigations.