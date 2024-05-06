Nashik: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Wood Godown, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A devastating fire engulfed a wood godown located at Subhash Road, in Nashik Road leaving the structure completely destroyed in its wake. The incident occurred at 10 o'clock in the morning, sending plumes of thick smoke billowing into the sky.

In response to the emergency, firefighting units from various fire brigade centers, including those from Nashik Road, Deolali, and Sinnar MIDC, sprang into action. Between 10 to 12 water tankers were swiftly deployed to the scene in a concerted effort to contain and extinguish the flames.

Watch Video-:

No reports of human casualties or individuals being trapped in the fire have been received thus far. However, the extent of damage caused by the fire is substantial, with the wood godown bearing the brunt of the blaze.

The fire is under control however, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the incident and to gather more details regarding the sequence of events.