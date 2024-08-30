Nashik: Mother-Daughter Duo Punishes Eve-Teasers, Praised for Bravery After Video Goes Viral

In the wake of recent incidents in Badlapur and Kolkata, anger is spreading across the country. Both cities have witnessed significant outrage. With the increasing cases of violence against women, it is becoming imperative for women to take responsibility for their self-defence. In Nashik city of Maharashtra, a mother and her daughter taught a valuable lesson to goons, and the video of the incident went viral on social media. Netizens are widely praising the bravery displayed by these women.

The incident occurred at Hedgewar Chowk near Shiv Shakti Chowk in Nashik on Wednesday, August 28, in the afternoon. The women, chanting the mantra "Tuch Ho Tujhi Pratchan" (You Are Your Own Protector), confronted four harassers and gave them a fitting response. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera, leading to the arrest of the four accused, one of whom is a minor.

The courageous actions of dua are being lauded everywhere after the CCTV footage surfaced online. A woman from the Pawan Nagar area of Nashik was on her way to the Municipal Hospital at Hedgewar Chowk when some men sitting on a bench by the roadside began harassing her. Initially, the woman ignored them, but when the harassment continued, she turned around and confronted them.

At the same time, the woman's daughter and a friend arrived on a two-wheeler. Seeing her mother being harassed, the daughter immediately intervened, striking one of the harassers. The woman also joined in, picking up a chair from a passing scrap cart and using it to fend off the harassers. Bleeding and scared, the harassers fled the scene. This incident has garnered widespread appreciation for the women's bravery.

Meanwhile, a similar incident occurred in Mumbai's Dadar after the Nashik event. A mother apprehended a man who had been stalking her 15-year-old daughter. The police have detained the man, and a case has been registered against him. According to reports, the girl commutes daily by bus from her school in Dadar to Worli Naka. The accused had been following her for the past four days, keeping a close watch near the bus stop. When the girl's mother noticed this, she caught the man and handed him over to the police.