Nashik: MPCB Takes Action Against Hotels and Industries for Pollution Violations

In Nashik, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has intensified its crackdown on pollution by targeting hotels alongside industries. For the first time, prominent hotels in the city have received closure notices for failing to adhere to pollution regulations. This move follows extensive inspections prompted by complaints from residents.

Officials from MPCB conducted a thorough inspection campaign focusing on hotels and restaurants across Nashik. As a result, closure notices were issued to 16 establishments, including 14 well-known hotels, a service canter, and a chemical factory in Malegaon. These establishments were found negligent in their waste disposal practices, including improper handling of wastewater.

Previously, MPCB has taken similar actions against plating and coating industries in industrial areas like Satpur and Ambad. The board emphasized the importance of chemical industries complying with environmental regulations to mitigate pollution. MPCB has warned of further stringent actions against violators to ensure compliance with environmental norms.

This crackdown underscores MPCB's commitment to tackling environmental issues and ensuring that businesses across Nashik operate in an environmentally responsible manner. Hoteliers and industrialists alike are urged to prioritize environmental compliance to avoid further penalties and closures.