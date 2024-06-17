Nashik Municipal Corporation Halts Pumping Operations Due to Major Leak in Gangapur Dam Water Pipeline

A major leak has been identified in the Raw Water Rising Main Pipeline of Nashik Municipal Corporation's Gangapur Dam Direct Water Supply Scheme in Satpur. As a result, pumping operations have been promptly halted, and immediate repairs are underway on the affected section of the pipeline.

The NMC's water supply department has issued a cautionary notice to residents, alerting them to expect disruptions in water supply during the repair period. Citizens are encouraged to conserve water and use it wisely to minimize inconvenience caused by the interruption.

Details regarding the duration of the repair work remain undisclosed. However, the NMC has confirmed that water supply will resume only after the completion of the necessary repairs. This interruption is expected to affect the entire water distribution system, leading to possible shortages and low water pressure in affected areas.

Municipal officials have assured the public that they are working diligently to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. In the meantime, residents are urged to make necessary arrangements and be mindful of their water usage to ensure that available resources are utilized efficiently.

For continuous updates, citizens can monitor local news outlets and the official NMC website. The NMC appreciates the cooperation and understanding of the public during this time of repair and restoration.

