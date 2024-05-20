Nashik Municipal Corporation Introduce Go Green Campaign Initiative To Boost Voter Turnout

As the fifth phase of voting unfolds in the state, Nashik constituency is witnessing a surge in participation, thanks to the proactive efforts of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) in raising awareness about the importance of voting. With 317 booths open for polling, the NMC has rolled out various campaigns aimed at encouraging voter turnout, with a special focus on engaging first-time voters. Among these initiatives are bike and car rallies that have captured the attention of citizens, emphasizing the significance of exercising their democratic rights.

One standout effort by the NMC is the introduction of the "Harit Voting Centre" at the Bajarang Wadi polling booth. This eco-friendly concept, situated at School No. 65 in Bajarangwadi, offers voters a unique incentive: a sapling for every vote cast. The Harit Voting Centre is adorned with vibrant banners, images, and slogans advocating for environmental conservation, creating an inviting atmosphere for voters. This innovative approach not only promotes voter participation but also underscores the importance of preserving the environment.

The response from voters has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their commitment to nurturing the saplings they received. "I am delighted to receive a return gift for voting, especially as a first-time voter. I commend the efforts of the NMC," said Priya Jagtap, echoing the sentiments of numerous citizens.The NMC's creative blend of civic duty and environmental stewardship has struck a chord with the people of Nashik, resulting in increased voter turnout and fostering a shared sense of responsibility towards conservation. This initiative exemplifies the dedication to making the voting process more engaging and meaningful for all participants.



