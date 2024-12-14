Nashik Municipal Corporation Tightens Safety Measures for Citiinc Bus Drivers After Mumbai BEST Bus Accident

Following the recent bus accident in Kurla in Mumbai, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has taken swift action to ensure public safety by introducing stricter measures for Citilinc bus drivers. The Corporation operates around 300 buses across the city and is now focusing on improving driver accountability and safety standards.

Chief General Manager of Citilinc and Executive Engineer of the Municipal Corporation, Bajirao Mali, announced that all bus drivers are now required to undergo breathalyzer tests every morning before starting their shifts. These tests are conducted in the presence of officials at the Tapovana bus depot to ensure no driver operates a bus under the influence of alcohol.

The Corporation has also dismissed three drivers who were found violating these rules. Additionally, a dedicated counseling program has been introduced for bus drivers. Every Sunday, 40 drivers attend sessions where they receive guidance and training from retired ST officers and other traffic safety experts. The focus is on safe driving practices and avoiding situations that could lead to accidents.

The Kurla incident has sparked numerous complaints from citizens about reckless driving and lack of discipline among bus drivers. In response, the Corporation has vowed to take proactive measures to prevent such mishaps in the future and restore public confidence in the Citilinc bus service.

These steps reflect the Municipal Corporation’s commitment to passenger safety and improved public transport services in Nashik.