Nashik: NMC Fills 3,544 Potholes Across City After Rain Break

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has claimed that a total of 3,544 potholes have been filled across the six divisions in the city following a break in the rains. Rains, which had been lashing the city for most of early July, have taken a pause, allowing the Public Works Department of the NMC to launch a pothole-filling drive.

City Engineer Sanjay Agrawal informed that immediate action was taken on complaints received from various parts of the city, and 3,544 potholes have been filled so far. Priority is being given to fill potholes on major roads, high-traffic routes, and areas near schools and hospitals in Cidco, Satpur, Nashik Road, Panchavati, Nashik East, and Nashik West, he said.

Repairing of roads dug up by Nashik Municipal Smart City Company Limited and the Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) was earlier hampered by continuous rain. Currently, the civic body is using Granular Sub-Base (GSB), Modified Penetration Macadam (MPM), and paver blocks to level potholes.

Potholes Filled by Area:

Cidco: 1,328

Nashik Road: 1,191

Satpur: 400

Panchavati: 274

Nashik East: 226

Nashik West: 125

Total: 3,544

Thanks to the clear weather, the pothole-filling work is being carried out swiftly across different parts of the city. MPM, GSB, and paver blocks are being used to fix potholes. Engineers are working directly on the field in all six divisions, and special teams have been assigned to different wards, said Sanjay Agrawal, City Engineer, NMC