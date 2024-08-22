Nashik Police Commissioner Imposes Prohibitory Orders in City From August 22 to September 5 Amid Rising Tensions

To ensure peace and prevent any disruption to law and order, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has imposed prohibitory orders in Nashik from August 22 to September 5. These measures come in response to various social, political, and religious tensions in the city.

The Dahihandi festival, scheduled for August 27, is approaching, and there are concerns that the ongoing disputes among different political parties in the state could escalate into conflicts. Additionally, protests related to Maratha, Dhangar, and OBC reservations are ongoing, further raising the possibility of unrest. Moreover, the city has seen an uproar over the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, adding to the tense atmosphere.

In light of these issues, Commissioner Karnik has implemented strict prohibitory orders to maintain peace. Under these orders, citizens are prohibited from carrying inflammable or explosive materials. The carrying or use of stones, weapons, sticks, or guns is also banned. No effigies of any person can be displayed or burned in public, and actions such as shouting, playing musical instruments, and making provocative speeches or gestures are strictly prohibited.

The orders also ban public activities such as performing Mahaarti, flying flags on vehicles, distributing food items like wheat, bursting firecrackers, and ringing bells. Additionally, gatherings of five or more people without prior permission are prohibited, and any unauthorized assembly or procession is forbidden.

Violating these prohibitory orders will result in legal action under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. Commissioner Karnik has made it clear that these measures are necessary to maintain order and protect public safety during this period of potential unrest in the city.