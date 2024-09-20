Nashik: Police Crack Down on Dangerous Two-Wheeler Stunts, 92 Apprehended Across 36 Schools and Colleges

In a major operation launched on Thursday, police cracked down on 36 schools and colleges across Nashik, targeting students performing dangerous stunts on two-wheelers. The operation, led by the Nashik Police Commissionerate, resulted in 92 individuals being apprehended across seven key police station limits in the city.

Among the institutions where action was taken are Bhosla Military School, De.No. Patil School, Nirmala Convent School, BYK College, HPT College, and several others. In total, 20 offenders were caught in the Gangapur, Sarkarwada, Panchavati, and Bhadrakali areas, while 15 were arrested near schools and colleges in Panchvati. In Mhasrul and other police station areas, further arrests were made, totaling 92 miscreants in the operation.

The crackdown was initiated after multiple complaints were raised to Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik. Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumar Chavan ordered all police inspectors and the Damini team to take immediate action. The arrested individuals, who were involved in stunts, reckless driving, and even molestation cases, were taken to police stations for further action.

As part of the “Mission Tawalkhor All Out” campaign, police officers also interacted with teachers and principals from 36 educational institutions. They emphasized the need for public awareness and urged school authorities to inform students of police assistance numbers in case of any emergencies.

The operation aims to ensure the safety of students and the public, with police officials promising stricter enforcement to prevent such reckless behavior in the future.