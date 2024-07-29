Nashik: Police Crackdown on Drunk Driving in Tourist Spots



On the weekend of July 28 and 29, popular tourist destinations Pahane, Wadivarhe, and Trimbakeshwar attracted large crowds of visitors. However, the festivities were marred by rowdy and intoxicated drivers who violated traffic regulations, causing chaos on the roads. Fortunately, Wadivarhe police had set up blockades and took significant action against these offenders, ensuring the safety of other travelers.

The rural police set up blockades at key locations to manage the influx of tourists and to ensure safety. They took strict action against drunken drivers and those driving with triple seats. During the overall inspection, four drivers were found under the influence of alcohol, and appropriate drunk driving charges were filed against them.

Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao from Wadiwarhe Police Station led the operation, supported by two other officers. In total, 10 officers from the police station, one officer from the rural police headquarters, seven officers, and four officers from the traffic branch were deployed at various points for the blockade.

This coordinated effort by the police highlights their commitment to maintaining safety and order in these popular tourist spots. The strict actions taken against the rule violators serve as a reminder to all visitors to adhere to traffic laws and prioritize safety.

During the operation, 72 cases were filed against drivers for violations such as not wearing helmets, carrying triple seats, and not using seat belts, resulting in fines totaling 72,000 rupees under the Motor Vehicle Act. Additionally, four drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol, and appropriate actions were taken against them for drunk driving.

The police department's proactive approach aims to create a safer environment for everyone enjoying the scenic beauty of Pahane, Wadivarhe, and Trimbakeshwar.