Nashik Police Enhance Safety with CCTV and Drones for Ganesh Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad Celebrations

Nashik Police have made extensive security arrangements to ensure law and order during the Ganesh Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad processions. With the celebration of Anant Chaturdashi on September 17th and Eid-e-Milad on September 16th, authorities have implemented a robust security plan, deploying over 200 CCTV cameras and more than 60 drones to monitor the procession routes.

The police have set up a 'Command Control' room at the Commissionerate, where live feeds from all CCTVs and drones will be displayed. This will allow continuous monitoring of the processions, helping officials keep track of the events in real time and maintain crowd control.

The main Ganesh Visarjan procession is set to begin at 11 a.m. from Vakadi Barav in Bhadrakali on September 17th. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Circle I, has led the planning for security along the route, including barricading on both sides to prevent any disruption. Additionally, drones will be in use to provide aerial surveillance of the entire procession route.

For the Eid-e-Milad procession on September 16th, similar security measures will be in place. Drones and CCTV cameras will be used to closely monitor the movement of the crowd from Bhadrakali, ensuring the safety of participants and the general public.

In light of the upcoming Assembly elections, there is a concern about possible political displays of strength during the processions. To counter this, the police have imposed restrictions, including banning lasers and setting strict noise limits for sound systems. Any violation of these rules will result in immediate action.

Special teams, including Damini, Nirbhaya, and Crime Branch units, will be on standby to respond to any incidents of unrest. The police have also warned drummers and performers about adhering to guidelines regarding the number of participants and noise levels.

These measures underline the police's commitment to maintaining peace and order in Nashik during these important festivals, ensuring that celebrations proceed smoothly and without incident.