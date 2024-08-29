Nashik Potholes: Residents Protest Over Poor Road Conditions, Demand Urgent Repairs

Residents of Ward 24 took to the streets in pouring rain on Wednesday, protesting against the pothole-ridden roads in their area. The protest, organized by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party and the Satkarya Foundation, featured slogans like "Khadde Darshan, this is Nashik tourism," questioning why they should pay house and water taxes when basic infrastructure is lacking.

The areas affected include Govindnagar, Karmayoginagar, Tidkenagar, Old CIDCO, Kalika Park, Untwadi, Mangalmurthynagar, Jagtapnagar, Bajiraonagar, Sadgurunagar, Sadashivnagar, Baddenagar, Pangre Mala, Khode Mala, Kashikonagar, Bele Colony, Krishnaban Colony, Bhuj Bal Farm area, and Khande Mala. Residents complained about frequent accidents due to numerous potholes on the roads.

Under the leadership of Babasaheb Gaikwad (Deshmukh), Chairman of the Satkarya Foundation, and Shiv Sena activist Charushila Gaikwad (Deshmukh), hundreds of citizens gathered in Karmayoginagar to voice their frustration. Protestors carried banners demanding immediate road repairs, questioning the inefficiency of the municipal administration.

Municipal officials, including Branch Engineer Jagdish Ratnaparkhi, Vineet Bidwai, and Hiraman Dater, arrived at the protest site and promptly began repairs by bringing in a JCB machine to fill the potholes. The officials assured that all roads in the ward would be repaired and paved before Ganeshotsav used additional manpower. After receiving this assurance, the hour-long protest was called off.