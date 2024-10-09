Nashik-Pune Highway Accident: Speeding Bus Kills 23-Year-Old in Fatal Crash at Kathegalli

A tragic accident occurred at the Kathegalli signal on the Nashik-Pune highway, where a speeding Transport Corporation bus hit a bike carrying three riders. The accident claimed the life of 23-year-old Rahul Dnyaneshwar, also known as Nana Bendkule, who was sitting on the back seat.

The incident took place when the bike, driven by Akash Arun Warde with Ram Nana Wagh and Rahul Bendkule as passengers, was crossing the road. The bus, which was speeding, struck the bike from behind. The bike had the registration number MH 15 JG 2163, while the bus had the registration number MH 04 LQ 9458.

Akash and Ram sustained minor injuries in the crash, but Rahul was critically injured. Despite being rushed to the hospital, medical authorities declared him brought dead. The accident happened as the three men were traveling from Bunkar Chowk to Nagji Chowk.

Following the incident, a case has been registered against the bus driver, Sharad Arjun Deore, for causing death due to negligence. The Mumbai Naka Police, under Assistant Inspector Tiger, are investigating the case.