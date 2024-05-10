Nashik Rains: First Pre-Monsoon Rain Gives Relief to City and Surrounding Areas, IMD Records 1.4 MM Rainfall

Nashik city and its surrounding areas experienced a much-needed respite from the scorching heat as the first pre-monsoon rain graced the region. The downpour, preceded by heavy winds, brought relief to residents as it cooled down the atmosphere, sending leaves and branches swirling onto the streets. IMD recorded 1.4 mm rainfall.

A few areas, including Indira Nagar, witnessed waterlogging on the roads, highlighting the need for better drainage systems to mitigate such occurrences in the future. Rural areas, including Satana, also welcomed the much-awaited precipitation, heralding the arrival of the monsoon season.

Heavy Rainfall in Nashik

As Nashik embraces the first drops of rain, residents remain hopeful for more showers in the days to come, bringing relief from the sweltering temperatures.