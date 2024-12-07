Nashik Rains: Unseasonal Rainfall Damage 318 Hectares of Crops, Farmers Face Heavy Losses

Unseasonal rain over the past two days has caused extensive damage to crops across Nashik district, particularly in the talukas of Dindori, Nashik, and Niphad. The district administration reported that 318 hectares of crops, including 211.30 hectares of vineyards, have been severely affected, leaving farmers in distress.

While the rains eased water concerns, they brought misery to farmers during the winter season. The grape crop suffered the most damage, with 118.20 hectares affected in Dindori and 83 hectares in Nashik taluka. In total, Dindori witnessed damage to 120.80 hectares of crops, while Nashik taluka reported losses over 188 hectares. Niphad taluka saw damage to 1.50 hectares of vineyards.

A total of 51 villages were impacted, with 36 in Nashik taluka, 19 in Dindori, and 4 in Niphad. Around 661 farmers suffered losses, including 450 in Nashik taluka, 182 in Dindori, and 19 in Niphad.

Details of Crop Damage

Grapes: 211.30 hectares

Vegetables: 76.80 hectares

Tomatoes: 27 hectares

Onion: 2 hectares

Onion nursery: 1.20 hectares

Farmers have reported significant financial losses due to the destruction of their crops. The district administration is assessing the situation, and affected farmers are hopeful for government support to mitigate their losses. The unseasonal rain has once again highlighted the vulnerability of agriculture to unpredictable weather patterns.