Nashik: Security Guard Jumps to Death from Sadar-Mankapur Flyover

Panic gripped the area near Nelson Square on Monday afternoon when a security guard jumped off the Sadar-Mankapur flyover to land on the busy Koradi road in full public view. The incident left commuters and bystanders in a state of shock. The deceased has been identified as Yashwant Ramesh Shahu (31), a resident of Kukreja Nagar, Jaripatka. He was employed as a security guard with Maharashtra Ex-Servicemen Corporation Limited (MESCO).

Witnesses immediately halted their vehicles and rushed to check. Shahu was found lying in a pool of blood on the road. The sight also shocked motorists using the road below the flyover at the time. Speaking to Lokmat Times, Mankapur police inspector Harish Kalsekar said, around 1.30 pm, Shahu was traveling from Koradi towards Sadar. "Upon reaching near Pagalkhana Square, he stopped his two-wheeler, removed his helmet, and stood near the railing of the flyover for some time. Suddenly, he climbed over the railing and leapt onto the road below," he said.