Nashik: Seven Chain Snatching Incidents Reported in Single Day, Women Injured in Some Incidents

Nashik witnessed a shocking crime spree as chain snatchers targeted seven women in different parts of the city within a single day. The incidents have raised serious concerns about public safety and the effectiveness of police measures against such crimes.

The thieves, traveling on a two-wheeler, struck in broad daylight, snatching gold ornaments worth lakhs. In one case, a woman resisted and was dragged a short distance, resulting in injuries. Despite the Nashik Police's ongoing stop-and-search operations, none of the culprits have been apprehended yet.

In the Adgaon area, three incidents were reported. Around 7:30 AM, Ashwini Rahul Samrat (34) was waiting near Vandan Apartment, Dhatrak Phata, to send her children to school when two thieves snatched her ₹45,000 gold mangalsutra. Shortly after, the thieves targeted Vijaya Bharat Gangurde, stealing a ₹60,000 gold mangalsutra. In the evening, near Sanjeevani Blanket Hall, Rina Ashok Kangle (47) was robbed of a ₹1.26 lakh gold necklace while heading to a wedding.

In the Gangapur area, Sunita Rajendra Shimpi (50) was on her moped when two thieves pulled her ₹40,000 gold necklace and assaulted her. In the Indiranagar area, two incidents occurred around 8 AM. Sarla Ishwar Sonwane (57) was cleaning outside her home when thieves snatched her ₹70,000 gold chain. Another woman lost a ₹50,000 gold necklace in the same vicinity.

Near Jail Road, Shobha Bhagwan Patil (58) was near her bungalow’s gate when a suspect on a bike grabbed her gold chain. When she resisted, the thief hit her in the stomach and dragged her, causing injuries.