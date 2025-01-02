Nashik Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Jumps from Third Floor on New Year’s Eve, Survives with Serious Injuries

Nashik witnessed a shocking incident on New Year's Eve when a 20-year-old woman jumped from the third floor of a building in Pandit Colony. The woman, identified as Tanuja Rajendra Chavan, originally from Satana, survived the fall but sustained serious injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is reported to be out of danger.

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm at the Parijat building on Lane No. 3. Tanuja, a fashion design student residing in Nashik for her education, had gone to the flat in the building that evening, accompanied by her friends. Later that night, she went to the balcony and suddenly jumped.

Her friends immediately called the police emergency number 112, and Tanuja was promptly rushed to the hospital. Although her injuries are serious, doctors have stated that her condition is stable.

The motive behind her action remains unclear, and the police are investigating the matter. A case has been registered at Sarkarwada police station for further inquiry.