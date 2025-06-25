Nashik Shocker: Depressed Police Constable Dies by Suicide After Killing 7-Year-Old Daughter

In a shocking and heartbreaking incident, a 36-year-old police constable allegedly killed his 7-year-old daughter and then died by suicide in Nashik’s Model Colony on Jail Road. The deceased have been identified as Swapnil Deepak Gaikwad, a constable posted at the Suburban Police Station, and his daughter Bhairavi Swapnil Gaikwad.

According to the police, Swapnil was suffering from depression for the past several months due to personal tragedies and mental stress. A series of unfortunate events in his family, including the deaths of three brothers—one from illness, one by suicide, and another in a road accident—had taken a toll on him.

Swapnil had joined the police force in 2014 and was staying with his elderly parents in Mangal Prabhat Society. He also owned a flat on the fourth floor of the Yogmala building nearby, which was vacant. On Monday, around 3:30 pm, he took his daughter Bhairavi to the flat. Bhairavi was scheduled to attend a class at 6 pm, but when she didn’t return, Swapnil’s mother, Hirabai Gaikwad, went to check on them.

When there was no response and Swapnil’s phone was unreachable, the family and residents broke open the door. Inside, they found Bhairavi hanging from a nylon rope. Swapnil had also attempted suicide using the same rope, but it broke, and he was found lying dead on the floor.

Swapnil had been divorced for a year and was raising Bhairavi alone. She had recently been admitted to Class 1 at Abhinav School on Jail Road. Sources said Swapnil was seriously injured in a two-wheeler accident around seven months ago and had been under both financial and emotional stress. The police department had even raised funds to support his medical treatment.

Police believe he took this extreme step out of despair and mental pressure. The incident has sent shockwaves through the police department and the entire Jail Road area. Further investigations are underway.

Suicide Prevention Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.