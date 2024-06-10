Nashik: Soaring Heat and Rainfall Drive Up Vegetable Prices in District

Scorching Heat and unpredictable rainfall in the district have led to a significant increase in vegetable prices. Adverse weather conditions have decreased the supply of vegetables, causing losses to farmers and pushing up market prices. Coriander prices have soared to Rs 100 per bundle, reflecting the severity of the situation. With temperatures between 40-42 degrees Celsius in recent weeks, the supply chain has been severely impacted, resulting in an across-the-board increase in vegetable prices.

Also Read: Nashik: Vegetable Prices Spike Due to Weather Fluctuations

Currently, no vegetable is available for less than Rs 60 in the market. Citizens are now prioritizing pulses over vegetables due to the steep rise in prices. Garlic, in particular, has seen a consistent increase, with prices exceeding Rs 250 and currently selling at Rs 300 per kilogram. As the district grapples with the impact of extreme weather conditions on agriculture, consumers are urged to consider alternative options and budget accordingly for their vegetable purchases.

Here are the current rates for some key vegetables:

- Bhindi (Okra): Rs 80 per kilogram.

- Garlic: Rs 300 per kilogram.

- Green Chilli: Rs 160 per kilogram.

- Flat Beans: Rs 120 per kilogram.

- Cabbage: Rs 30 per kilogram.

- Tomato: Rs 60 per kilogram.

- Green Peas: Rs 160 per kilogram.

- Onion: Rs 40 per kilogram.

- Potato: Rs 30 per kilogram.