Nashik soon to get EHV 400 kV substation

Nashik, Nov 3

In view of the current demand for electricity from the entrepreneurs of Nashik and the upcoming industrial development of the district, a separate Extra High Voltage (EHV) 400 Kilovolt (kV) substation has been proposed. Vishwas Pathak, director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) gave assurance to office-bearers of Nashik Industries and Manufactures’ Association (NIMA) of speedy initiation of such a project.

NIMA office-bearers met Vishwas Pathak and discussed the necessary issues related to power supply in the current situation and keeping the future of industrial development of Nashik district in mind. NIMA has given proposals for additional new substations for industrial estates at Dindori, Palkhed, Lakhmapur, Talegaon, Igatpuri, Wadivarhe, Gonde, Satpur, Ambad, Sinnar, Malegaon, Shinde, and Palse in Nashik district. The proposals were pending. NIMA office-bearers demanded that they implement them immediately. During the meeting Vishwas Pathak, Chairman of NIMA Dhananjay Bele, Chairman of Advisory Committee of Ambad Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (AIMA) Dnyaneshwar Gopale, Ravindra Zope, Milind Rajput, Rajendra Vadnere, Chief Engineer of MSEDCL Sanjeev Bhole, Chief Engineer Deepak Kumthekar, Superintending Engineer Dyandev Padalkar, and others were present.

A total scheme worth Rs 42,000 crore has been prepared for Maharashtra, out of which the government is providing Rs 1900 crore in Nashik district. In that, the funds of about Rs 500 crore required for the industrial sector will be used only for the industry. Moreover, the work of all the requested substations will start immediately, assured the director of MSEDCL Vishwas Pathak.

