Nashik: Supply shortage pushes tomato prices to Rs 100 per kg

Last year, tomatoes fetched exorbitant prices, causing huge financial losses to farmers. Due to low prices, farmers have been planting less tomatoes this year. As a result, the price of tomatoes has reached Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kg in the summer. As the price of tomatoes has gone up like petrol-diesel, tomatoes have been banished from the kitchens of all the common people.

The heat has affected vegetable production. Many farmers could not grow crops due to lack of water. As a result, the prices of fenugreek, onion, spinach and cilantro have gone up.

Many farmers have started planting onions in the hope of getting better prices this year. At present, the price of onion has come down due to huge influx in the market committees and farmers are getting an average price of Rs. 700 per quintal in the local market. As a result, onions have become cheaper in the retail market as well.

With the reduction of excise duty on petrol by the central government, the price of petrol and diesel has come down to a minimum of Rs 111 per liter. Vegetables, on the other hand, seem to be on the rise.

Rising heat has reduced the supply of vegetables in the market. Vegetables in particular have been hit hard. This has led to increased rates on the spot. Besides, vegetable prices have gone up in Mumbai-Pune due to good demand.