Nashik: Thieves Steal Rs 25 Lakh from SBI Branch; Case Registered

Thieves managed to steal ₹25 lakh from the cashier’s room of the State Bank of India (SBI) branch located on Nashik Road, across from Durga Mandir. The incident, which occurred between 3:30 am and 5:45 am on Friday (October 25), was discovered by bank officials on Monday morning.

The theft came to light after Chief Manager Suresh Borade reported a discrepancy. Initially, bank officials had noticed a pending account reconciliation for ₹10 lakh, which was later resolved. During this process, ₹25 lakh was tallied and bundled by the officials. They placed ₹50, ₹100, and ₹200 denomination notes in the storage room, along with ₹500 and ₹1000 notes totaling ₹25 lakh, securely stored in the iron cupboard in the cashier’s room before they left for the weekend.

Notably, SBI’s Nashik Road branch only employs security guards during office hours, and they are absent on weekends and government holidays. Since Friday was followed by the weekend holidays, the bank was closed, allowing the thieves to operate without hindrance.

On Monday morning, the theft was confirmed after reviewing CCTV footage. The Suburban Police Station has registered the case, and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those responsible.