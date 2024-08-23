Nashik: Thousands of Women Attend Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme Event, Raise Concerns About Safety and Transport

Over 50,000 women beneficiaries of the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme gathered in Nashik today for the Mahila Sashaktikaran Melava. The prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and other key political figures attended the event. The gathering highlighted the government's efforts to empower women through various initiatives under the Chief Minister’s Women Empowerment Campaign.

Thirty stalls were set up at the event, offering a range of services and information, including food items, health check-ups, employment opportunities, and details about various government schemes. The stalls covered topics such as supplementary nutrition, health schemes, disease control, emergency services, and child development programs. This initiative aimed to support women’s health, economic development, and overall well-being.

However, many attendees, especially those from small villages like Niphad, Dindori, Malegaon, and Trimbakeshwar, expressed concerns about the event's logistics. While the government provided transportation from these villages, several women reported that the buses dropped them 3 kilometers away from the venue, causing difficulties for elderly and health-compromised participants. Tarabai Deore, an elderly woman from Jaikheda village, shared, "The drop was far from the venue, and despite my age, I had to walk a long distance, which caused severe pain in my knees and legs."

Women also voiced safety concerns, emphasizing that, while they appreciate the benefits of the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, they need a safer environment. Vimal Baste from Khedgaon stated, "The little girls are not safe in school. As a mother of two girls, incidents like those in Badlapur deeply concern me. We need safety first, more than money.

In conclusion, while the Ladki Bahin scheme is welcomed, the women of Nashik stressed the urgent need for improved safety measures to create a secure environment for women and girls across the state.