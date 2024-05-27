Nashik: Toor Dal Hits Rs 170/kg Amidst Rising Temperatures and Drought

The surge in the price of toor dal to Rs 170 per kilogram is intensifying financial strain on households. This hike coincides with citizens already facing challenges from soaring temperatures and drought conditions. With toor dal being a staple in Indian households, the increased cost is amplifying the financial burden on many families, making daily meals more expensive.

In addition to toor dal, the price of moong dal has also risen by Rs 20 per kilogram. As a result, more people are turning to vegetables as a more affordable option. Local traders have explained that the increase in dal prices is due to a decrease in supply. They assure that once the supply stabilizes, the prices will normalize. However, the reduced rainfall has severely impacted farming, disrupting the supply chain.

While there was a good supply of newly harvested dals in April, it wasn't enough to meet the demand due to the insufficient rainfall affecting crop yields. India relies on imports for rice, wheat, and dals, making these commodities vulnerable to price fluctuations.

Amid significant political movements in recent days, the government has not addressed the ₹20-₹30 rise in toor dal prices. This inflation needs urgent government attention and stable actions to control the prices of essential food items. If the situation remains unchanged, toor dal prices could climb to ₹190-₹200 per kilogram in the coming days.



Rates per kg

Toor Dal 170/-

Urad Dal 130/-

Moong Dal 120/-

Chana 85/-

Masoor 95/-

Brown Beans 130/-



