Nashik Tradegy: Young Man Dies from Electric Shock at Construction Site; Sparks Outcry for Underground Wiring

A tragic incident occurred in Satpur, Nashik when a young man named Mangesh Praveen Rane (20) died from an electric shock while working at a construction site. Mangesh was pouring water on a building under construction on Sunday when his hand accidentally touched a high-voltage 11 KV power line, leading to his death. The incident has sparked outrage among local leaders who have criticized the delay in moving overhead electric wires underground in the Satpur area.

Mangesh, a resident of Sat Mauli Chowk, arrived at the construction site at 11 a.m. The contractor had advised him to stay clear of the electric wires, but in his haste, Mangesh’s hand came into contact with the live wire, according to residents.

Upon learning of the incident, Senior Inspector Ranjit Nalavde of Satpur Police Station and his team visited the site to investigate. Leaders from various parties, including Amol Patil, Founder President of Yuva Urja Foundation; Dr. D.L. Karad, National Vice President of CITU; MLA Seema Hire; and Kamlesh Khandekar of the Shiv Sena Shinde faction, visited Mangesh’s family to offer their condolences. They demanded immediate action to bury the overhead electric wires underground to prevent further accidents.

The Mahavitaran Company, responsible for electricity supply, has urged citizens to stay cautious around overhead wires and stated that efforts are being made to regularize the supply. Former BJP Corporator Dinkar Patil also pressed for urgent action to move the wires underground.

This tragic incident marks the third accident in Satpur in just ten days. Recently, two children drowned in stagnant water at a construction site in Shivajinagar, and a young man fell to his death from the fourth floor while moving construction materials. The community is calling for stricter safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.