Nashik Traffic Update: CIDCO Installs Girder at Ranenagar Tunnel to Prevent Heavy Vehicles, Easing Vehicular Congestion

In a move to ease the frequent traffic congestion at Ranenagar, CIDCO, authorities installed a girder near the tunnel on Thursday, August 29, to prevent heavy vehicles from entering the area. The installation work began in the afternoon and continued late into the night.

The decision to install a girder came after repeated traffic blockages at the Ranenagar CIDCO Underpass. Officials hope this will permanently solve the traffic jams that have plagued the area. Similar to the solution implemented at the Indiranagar tunnel, the girder aims to restrict heavy vehicles and divert them to alternative routes, easing congestion.

Deputy Inspector of the Traffic Department, Devidas Wanjale, held detailed discussions with Balasaheb Salunkhe, an officer from the Highway Authority, as well as various motorists and traffic police officers before finalizing the plan. The decision has been welcomed by motorists and residents alike, who have long been troubled by the traffic delays in the area.

Balasaheb Salunkhe from the Highway Authority stated, "A girder has been installed at the underpass to solve the traffic congestion problem in the Ranenagar area. This will close access to heavy vehicles, and the issue of traffic jams will be permanently resolved."

This new measure is expected to greatly improve traffic flow in the area, providing relief to daily commuters and ensuring smoother transit for all.