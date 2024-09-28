Nashik Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Visit

Nashik City will witness important traffic route changes today (Saturday, September 28) due to various programs being held in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. These events will primarily occur in the Mumbainaka, Trimbak Road, and Gangapur Road areas from 3 PM to 6 PM, causing traffic diversions.

The traffic police have adjusted the traffic routes to accommodate the large crowds expected at these events, particularly the unveiling of statues of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule at Mumbainaka. This specific road will be closed to traffic until the end of the program.

Alternative Parking Arrangements:

To manage the increased traffic, special parking facilities have been arranged for citizens attending the event:

- Dadasaheb Gaikwad Auditorium

- Bhabhanagar

- Manohar Garden

- Indiranagar Tunnel area

- Eidgah Maidan

For vehicles attending the program at Government Milk Dairy, parking is available at:

- Construction Bhawan Parking

- Panchayat Samiti Office

- Uttar Maharashtra Irrigation Bhawan (Untwadi Road)

- Krishi Bhawan (New Road leading to Tidke Colony, opposite Dakshinmukhi Hanuman)

Additionally, for those attending the inauguration of Hindu Hrudayasmrat Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Udyan on Gangapur Road, parking has been arranged in the open space next to Horizon School.

The traffic department has stated that further diversions may be made as necessary to manage the flow of vehicles. Citizens are advised to use the designated parking spaces and follow the traffic diversions to avoid inconvenience.

For smooth travel, it is recommended to plan your commute ahead of time and avoid the affected areas during the specified hours.