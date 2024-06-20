Nashik: Two Arrested For Selling MD Drugs Worth Rs 1.6 Lakhs

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, Nashik Police have arrested two people for their involvement in the sale of MD (mephedrone) drugs, valued at approximately Rs 1,60,000 on the street. The operation, characterized by meticulous planning, resulted in the confiscation of 34 grams of the illicit substance by law enforcement officials.

The operation was initiated based on a secret tip received to Police Havaldar Devkisan, Amaldar Sanap, and Bhagde. According to the information, the accused were planning to conduct a drug deal at Balaji Agency in the Panchwati Karanja area of Nashik. Acting promptly on this intelligence, the police inspectors devised a strategic plan to catch the suspects in the act.

The police team laid a trap at the specified location, leading to the arrest of the two accused individuals. The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Dheeraj Chandwani, a resident of Ramwadi, and 27-year-old Rohit Aherrao, a resident of Makhmalabad Road. The arrest took place on June 19 at precisely 7:45 PM, showcasing the efficiency and coordination of the Nashik Police force.

Following their arrest, the case has been officially registered at the Sarkarwada Police Station. The police are now undertaking further legal actions against the detained individuals, which include a detailed investigation into their network and possible connections to larger drug trafficking rings.

