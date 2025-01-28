Nashik: Two Dead, One Injured in Speeding Mixer Truck Accident on Peth Road; Driver Arrested

Two people lost their lives, and one person sustained serious injuries in a tragic road accident involving a speeding mixer truck on Sunday, January 26, around 6 pm near Verulkar Bungalow in the Indraprastha Nagar area on Peth Road.

The deceased are Govardhan Gosavi, a resident of Pulenagar, Vijay Chowk, Peth, Nashik Maharashtra, and Pandu Lakhan from Vaduli, Taluka Kaprada, Valsad, Gujarat. The injured person has been identified as Gangaram Otar. The driver of the mixer truck, Sandeep Ramdas Sanap, a resident of Niphad, fled the scene but was arrested by the police on Monday, January 27.

According to the police and the complaint lodged by Vinayak Dhavalu Pawar, a resident of Rajbari, Peth, the accident occurred when Pandu Lakhan was unloading vegetables from a small goods vehicle (MH 15 EG 1847) on the roadside. After unloading, Lakhan paid the fare to driver Govardhan Gosavi. At that moment, a speeding mixer truck (MH 15 HH 6284) coming from the RTO office and heading toward Tavali Phata hit the parked vehicle and the individuals standing nearby.

The impact killed both Lakhan and Gosavi on the spot, while Gangaram Otar sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. Sub-Inspector Balwant Gavit is investigating the case further.

Meanwhile, the incident highlighted public insensitivity, as some bystanders were seen taking vegetables from the accident site instead of assisting the victims. A case has been registered at Mhasrul Police Station.