Nashik: Unidentified Assailants Open Fire at Builder’s House, Attack Caught on CCTV Camera (Watch Video)

A shocking incident took place in the early hours of the morning when two unidentified assailants opened fire and pelted stones at the residence of a well-known builder on Dindori Road, Nashik. The attackers quickly fled the scene after the assault. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and the police are currently investigating the motive behind the attack.

According to reports, the builder’s house was targeted around 2 AM when the two suspects fired multiple rounds and hurled stones at the property. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. This attack comes just two days after a four-wheeler parked in front of the house was vandalized, raising suspicions of a targeted assault.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, the Mhasrul Police Station has registered a case and launched an investigation. The police are analyzing the video to identify the suspects and determine whether the attack was related to a business dispute, personal enmity, or other reasons.

Senior officers from the District Police Office have been informed, and security around the builder’s residence has been tightened. Officials are also questioning the builder and nearby residents for any possible leads.

Authorities have assured that all efforts are being made to trace the attackers and ensure the safety of the builder and his family. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.