Nashik Violence: 500 Booked, 20 Arrested After Clashes Between Two Groups

A day after communal violence erupted in Maharashtra's Nashik, police registered six FIRs against over 500 individuals and arrested more than 20 people from both communities involved in the stone pelting. The unrest led the police to fire tear gas shells and resort to lathi charges to restore peace in the area.

The tensions followed a 'Nashik Bandh' called by the Sakal Hindu Samaj in protest against mob violence and attacks on Hindus, including women, in Bangladesh. According to Nashik Police officials, more than 500 individuals have been booked across different police stations, with 20 arrests made so far. The search for others involved in the violence is ongoing.

“In response to yesterday’s clashes, we have registered six FIRs and arrested 20 individuals from both sides,” said Prashant Bachhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Nashik. He added that adequate police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.

The clashes on Friday left 14 police personnel injured, along with three to four civilians who sustained serious injuries. Meanwhile, district guardian minister Dada Bhuse chaired an emergency meeting on Saturday with top officials and representatives to review the security situation and the measures taken to restore normalcy.

“The police have performed their duties well and filed six FIRs. I have instructed them to take strict action against the lawbreakers by analysing CCTV footage,” Bhuse stated.