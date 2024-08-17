Nashik Violence: Cases Filed Against 20+ Individuals After Clash Between Two Groups, Heavy Police Presence Maintained

The situation in Nashik, particularly in Old Nashik and nearby areas, has returned to normal after yesterday's violent clashes during a bandh called by Sakal Hindu Samaj. The bandh was organised to protest the oppression of Hindus in Bangladesh but turned violent when two groups clashed during a morcha, leading to riots in the Bhadrakali area near Badi Darga.

During the unrest, three policemen were injured as the situation escalated. The police had to use four tear gas bombs and resorted to lathi charges to disperse the crowd. Fortunately, the situation is now fully under control, though a strict police presence remains in the affected areas.

The Bhadrakali police have registered cases against more than 20 individuals involved in the violence, including charges of violating social and spiritual sentiments and attempting to cause physical harm. Deputy Commissioner Kirankumar Chavan has stated that more arrests are expected as the police continue their investigation.

Heavy police bandobast is still in place in areas such as Dudh Bazar, Old Tambat Galli, Budhwar Peth, Chavata, Kazi Pura, Chaiek Mandai, and Badi Darga Road. The police have assured the public that they will maintain a strong presence in these areas for the next few days to ensure peace and prevent any further disturbances.