Nashik Weather Update: Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected in City

The city is set for cloudy conditions persisting throughout the day, accompanied by a possibility of occasional drizzle or light rain. Daytime temperatures are projected to peak at approximately 34°C, with nighttime temperatures dipping to around 22°C. Humidity is expected to remain high, hovering around 77%.

Yesterday, the city experienced a brief period of rain lasting from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, with the precipitation continuing for approximately 30 to 45 minutes. This welcomed rain provided a respite from the prevailing humid conditions. Temperatures during the rainfall hovered around 32°C, accompanied by a humidity level of 68%. This occurrence marked the city's third consecutive day of rain.

The day began with cloudy skies and humid conditions. The rain, accompanied by heavy winds, provided temporary relief; however, by 4:00 PM, the sky had started to clear occasionally. The recorded rainfall was 23%

The rain caused several disruptions, including water logging in various parts of the city such as Panchwati, CBS, and Gangapur Road. Additionally, there were reports of tree branches falling due to the strong winds, leading to further inconveniences. Residents are advised to prepare for potential drizzle and maintain caution in waterlogged areas.