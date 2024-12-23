Nashik Weather Update: Light Rain Showers Expected from December 25-29, During Christmas Week

Nashik region is set to experience a shift in weather, with light rain showers expected from Wednesday, December 25, to Sunday, December 29, according to the Meteorological Department. The usual winter chill may subside during the Christmas festivities due to this weather change.

On Sunday, December 22, Nashik witnessed a drastic change in weather, with dense fog enveloping the city from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., reducing visibility significantly. Many residents stepped out to capture the foggy scenes, enjoying impromptu photo sessions.

For the past two weeks, Nashik has been experiencing cold mornings with minimum temperatures dropping as low as 8 degrees Celsius. However, on Sunday, the minimum temperature rose to 14 degrees Celsius, making the day relatively warmer. The foggy weather also affected air quality, with humidity levels reaching 98% in the morning, leaving a damp feel in the air throughout the day.



Weather expert Manikrao Khule explained that a cyclonic wind system over the Arabian Sea at a height of 1.5 km is pushing moisture-laden winds from the south towards northern and western Maharashtra. This has resulted in foggy mornings across Nashik and 19 other regional districts. The fog is expected to persist, with varying intensity, until December 24.

Residents can expect cloudy skies and damp conditions in the coming days, with light rain showers likely to disrupt traditional winter festivities in Nashik.