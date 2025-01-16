Nashik Weather Update: Minimum Temperatures Rise Across North Maharashtra; IMD Predicts Rain in Vidarbha

Maharashtra is witnessing an unusual weather pattern, with rising minimum temperatures and cloudy skies. In Nashik, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning. The city experienced foggy and partly cloudy weather, with cooler daytime temperatures but noticeably warmer nights. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist, impacting Nashik and other parts of North Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in isolated areas of Vidarbha today (Thursday) due to a cyclonic wind system between Odisha and the Bay of Bengal, bringing moisture into Maharashtra. This system is expected to cause cloudy weather and an increase in minimum temperatures in several districts, including Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Sangli, Solapur, Satara, Pune, Sambhajinagar, and Beed. While daytime temperatures in these regions will remain below average, nights are expected to be warmer.

Meteorologist Manikrao Khule stated that the cold intensity will continue until January 18, with the atmosphere remaining cool during the day. However, a significant temperature drop is expected between January 19 and 21, with colder conditions returning across Maharashtra.

In coastal districts like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar, morning humidity levels are at 70–80%, leading to partly cloudy skies instead of clear weather.

Residents of Nashik and nearby districts are advised to prepare for fluctuating temperatures, with foggy mornings and warmer nights in the short term, followed by a likely resurgence of cold weather next week.