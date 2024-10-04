Nashik Weather Update: Scorching October Heat Hits City with 32.7°C Temperature

Nashik is now facing scorching heat as the month of October begins, despite heavy rains at the end of September. On Thursday (October 3), the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7°C, marking a five-degree rise in just three days.

In the last week of September, the city and district experienced heavy rainfall, which brought cooler temperatures. The continuous downpour had left the atmosphere cloudy, causing both maximum and minimum temperatures to drop. However, with the rains taking a break, clear skies have returned, and so has the heat.

Between 12 PM and 3:30 PM, residents are feeling the intense heat due to the strong sunlight. The sudden rise in temperatures has led to what locals refer to as the October Hit a period of extreme heat at the start of the month.

Although rain has been predicted for the upcoming week, weather experts warn that the heatwaves are likely to intensify in the next few days. Citizens are advised to take precautions to cope with the rising temperatures.

This October heatwave is making its presence felt early, adding to the discomfort for Nashik’s residents, who just experienced a period of heavy rainfall.