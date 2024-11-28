Nashik Winter Forecast: Temperature Drops to 10.6 Degrees Celsius as Cold Wave Grips City

Nashik experienced a significant drop in temperature on Wednesday (27th), with the mercury dipping to 10.6 degrees Celsius. Niphad recorded the district’s lowest temperature of 8.3 degrees. The district disaster management wing has issued a cold wave warning until Friday (29th), following predictions from the meteorological department.

Over the past four days, Nashik's temperatures have consistently been lower than those of Mahabaleshwar. Meteorologist Manikrao Khule attributed this to cold winds from North India mixing with easterly winds at speeds of 25-30 km per hour, creating conditions favorable for increased cold intensity.

Precautions for Cold Weather:

Wear adequate warm clothing.

Limit early morning and late-night outdoor activities.

Minimize travel to avoid exposure to cold winds.

Use full-cover socks and gloves for better protection.

If shivering occurs, seek warmth immediately and avoid ignoring the symptoms.

Khule also mentioned that winds at an altitude of 12.5 km, traveling at 275 km per hour from northwest Asia, are contributing to the cold spell in the state. This trend is expected to continue until December 1.

Wednesday’s chill was noticeably harsher than Tuesday's, leaving Nashik residents grappling with the intensifying winter.