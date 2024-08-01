Nashik Woman Allegedly Raped by Fake Healer; Suspect Arrested

A 19-year-old married woman from Ambad was allegedly raped by a man posing as a healer, according to police. The incident occurred in Wadalagaon, where the victim had been taken by her husband and mother-in-law seeking treatment for a persistent stomach ache.

The accused, Hussan Yaseem Shaikh, who resides in Mehmood Nagkar Galli No-2, Wadalagaon, is said to have convinced the woman she was possessed by a demon. Shaikh administered an anesthetic drug, causing the victim to lose consciousness. He is accused of raping her while she was unconscious and threatening to kill her if she reported the assault.

The victim reported the crime to authorities, leading to Shaikh's arrest. He is currently in custody, with his court appearance set for August 3. The investigation is being overseen by Assistant Inspector Sunil Ankolikar at the Indiranagar police station. The case has sparked concern in the community about the risks posed by fraudulent healers. Local authorities are advising residents to seek treatment from certified medical professionals and to report any suspicious activities.