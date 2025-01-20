Nashik: Woman Kills Husband Over Childlessness; Four Arrested

In a shocking incident, a man was brutally murdered in Hindustan Nagar, Adgaon, allegedly by his first wife and her family over a dispute regarding their inability to have children. The deceased has been identified as Bhavsar Moolchand Pawar, alias Balya (45).

The incident occurred on Friday night (January 18), creating a stir in the locality. Bhavsar’s second wife, Nirma Pawar, filed a complaint at the Adgaon police station, leading to the arrest of his first wife, Sunita, and the registration of a case against four others involved in the crime.

Bhavsar, who ran a toy business, married Sunita 12 years ago. Due to their inability to have children, Bhavsar later married Nirma, who happens to be Sunita’s half-sister. The trio lived together in Gujarat but frequently quarreled.

On Saturday (January 17), Bhavsar and Nirma came to Nashik to meet Sunita at her parents' home on Siddhapimpri Road. An argument broke out between Bhavsar and Sunita around 8 PM. During the altercation, Sunita’s brothers—Rajesh, Adit Shinde, and Deepak—along with another accomplice, allegedly assaulted Bhavsar.

The accused reportedly stabbed Bhavsar 12 times in the chest and stomach with a sharp knife. He sustained severe injuries, including a deep wound on the left side of his chest, and collapsed in a pool of blood, dying on the spot.

The Adgaon police acted swiftly, arresting Sunita as the prime suspect. A case has been registered against her and four others, including her brothers, for their involvement in the gruesome murder.

Further investigations are underway to uncover the exact events leading to the crime. This shocking incident has left the community in disbelief, highlighting the tragic consequences of unresolved disputes within