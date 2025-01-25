Nashik: Woman Sets Herself on Fire After Father’s Death in Jail Road, Dies

A tragic incident occurred in Jail Road, Nashik, where a young woman, overwhelmed with grief upon learning of her father's death, poured kerosene on herself and set herself on fire. Both the father and daughter were cremated together later that evening.

According to police reports, the deceased, Maruti Waghmare, a resident of Brahmagiri Society, Bhimnagar, Jail Road, lived with his wife, son, one married daughter, and one unmarried daughter, Preeti Waghmare (29). His elder married daughter was staying at his house temporarily with her eight-year-old daughter due to the construction of her own home.

On Thursday, Maruti Waghmare fell ill and was admitted to Bitco Hospital by his son for treatment. Accompanied by his wife and married daughter, he passed away during treatment. Back at home, Preeti was alone with her niece when she received the devastating news of her father’s death.

Unable to cope with the grief, Preeti poured kerosene on herself and set herself ablaze. The eight-year-old girl, horrified by the incident, ran out of the house screaming for help. Her brother and elder sister, who were in another room informing relatives about their father's death, rushed to her aid.

Preeti was taken to Bitco Hospital by her brother, where doctors examined her and declared her dead.

In a heart-wrenching scene, the funeral procession for both Maruti and Preeti Waghmare was conducted together. They were cremated at Amardham in Dasak.