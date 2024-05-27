Nashik Women Police Force Cracks Down on Female Harassment, Rescues Missing Persons

In a remarkable effort to ensure the safety and security of women in Nashik, Damini Marshals appointed to various police stations have taken decisive action against 500 miscreants within a month. Additionally, Nirbhaya teams have successfully located 25 missing persons from different police station limits during the same period.

The women police force has been proactive in addressing issues of harassment, taking action against individuals causing disturbances in parks and on roadsides, and targeting those who harass young women and create unnecessary trouble. These measures are part of a broader initiative to enhance women's safety in Nashik.

To facilitate this effort, Damini Marshals can now be contacted for help through helpline numbers specific to four divisions, established by the Police Commissionerate by the end of April. Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has emphasized the importance of women’s safety by appointing 38 women enforcers. Senior Police Inspector Tripti Sonwane and Deputy Commissioner Monika Raut are leading these teams. These teams have also been raising awareness about the new actions taken to combat torture and exploitation in society. In one notable incident, Nanda Tanaji Salgar, 65, was found near Manjula Palace on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road and was safely returned to his relatives. Moreover, the women police have effectively controlled street crime while simultaneously managing the duties of the Lok Sabha elections.

Damini Squad Activities:

- Panchavati:

- Scouts: 177

- Stop and Search: 19

- School-College Visits: 4

- Sarkarwara:

- Scouts: 66

- Stop and Search: 17

- School-College Visits: 3

- Ambad:

- Scouts: 52

- Stop and Search: 21

- School-College Visits: 6

- Nashik Road:

- Scouts: 184

- Stop and Search: 16

- School-College Visits: 5

Nirbhaya Squad Missing Persons Found:

- Panchavati: 8

- Sarkarwara: 1

- Ambad:1

- Nashik Road: 15



