NMC appeals Visarjan ritual on PoP idols at home
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 25, 2023 12:36 AM 2023-09-25T00:36:24+5:30 2023-09-25T00:36:24+5:30
LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK Nashik, Sep 22 Ganeshotsav started with great enthusiasm. Most citizens have installed shadu clay idols and ...
LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK
Nashik, Sep 22
Ganeshotsav started with great enthusiasm. Most citizens have installed shadu clay idols and some PoP (Plaster of Paris) idols in their households. On behalf of Nashik Municipal Corporation, citizens have been requested to use an ammonium bicarbonate mixture at home during the Visarjan ritual of PoP idols.
Citizens who have brought PoP idols at home should conduct the Visarjan ritual on the idols using an ammonium bicarbonate mixture in the water. Ammonium powder has been made available free of cost by the civic body at the sanitary inspectors in the divisional offices. It has been appealed to use Nirmalya Kalash and avoid river pollution.
Info-
Ammonium Bicarbonate mixture available at
Nashik East- Sunil Shrisath- 9423179173
Nashik West-Balu Bagul- 9423179175
Panchavati- Sanjay Darade- 9763257778
New Nashik- Sanjay Gangurde- 9423179171
Satpur- Sanjay Gosavi- 9423179176
Nashik Road- Ashol Salve-9423179172Open in app