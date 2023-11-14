NMC auctions 124 stalls for firecrackers

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 24

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) did not receive any response for the stalls for idols during the recently held Ganeshotsav. But there is a good response for the firecracker stalls and 124 out of 215 stalls have received bid by the sellers in the auction. For that, the Municipal Corporation has got a revenue of about Rs 15 lakhs. The auction process will be conducted on Thursday for the second phase. As Diwali is approaching after Dussehra, the Municipal Corporation has announced the auction of firecracker stalls.

Ganesha idol stalls are usually erected in private spaces. Therefore, stalls by the municipal corporation don’t not get a response. This year too, there was hardly any response. However, firecracker stalls are important in terms of safety and cannot be set up without the permission of the municipal corporation and the police administration. An auction was announced for a total of 58 places by the Nashik Municipal Corporation. These stalls were auctioned on Monday, October 23. Notably, the auction was called for 215 stalls, however, 124 stalls have received a response and the municipal corporation has received revenue of Rs 15 lakhs. The remaining 91 stalls will be auctioned on Thursday, October 26.

Info-

Number of auctioned stalls

Division- Total Stalls- Auctioned Stalls- Remaining Stalls

Nashik West-35-00-35

Nashik East-17-10-07

Nashik Road-66-47-19

Panchavati-30-30-00

Cidco-42-20-22

Satpur-25-17-08

Total-215-124-91