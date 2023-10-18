NMC marks Disaster Risk Reduction Day

Nashik, Oct 13

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was marked by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (MNC) at its headquarters in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan by taking a pledge. Every year, October 13 is marked as the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction to reflect on how people are reducing their exposure to disasters and to raise awareness about the importance of effective disaster risk management.

Disaster Management Officer Sanjay Bairagi gave detailed information about disaster management in the programme. Also, Mohammad Muddasar gave information about Disaster Risk Reduction Day. Additional Commissioner Pradip Choudhari, Deputy Commissioner Dr Vijayakumar Munde, Nitin Ner, Director of Solid Waste Management Dr Awesh Palod, Assistant Health Officer Dr Kalpana Kute, Executive Engineer Sachin Jadhav, Jitendra Patole, Mohammad Muddasar, Assistant Commissioner Jawaharlal Tile, Assistant Municipal Secretary Kishore Kothavale, Shekhar Chaure, Walmik Thakare, Santosh Kanhe, Manoj Dhamane, Sanjay Patel, Raju Verma, Mangesh Navale, Santosh Wagh, Vishal Navale, Balasaheb Dangle, Nitin Gambhir, Sonal Pawar, Hussain Pathan, Sagar Pithe, Veersingh Kame and others were present. Public Relations Officer Yogesh Kamod read the pledge.