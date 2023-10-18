NMC to fill vacancies in hospitals on temporary basis

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 15

Taking serious note of a report published in Lokmat about many posts lying vacant in the health department of Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner have immediately swung into action to initiate a process to fill these vacancies on a temporary basis, for the time being, so that inconvenience caused to patients can be reduced. Vacant posts in all the six major hospitals of NMC will be filled on a temporary basis soon and the process for the same has been started.

The civic body's six major hospitals in the city are in Cidco, Satpur, Panchavati, Nashik Road, Nashik East and Nashik West. For a long time now, many posts have been lying vacant in these hospitals, resulting in serious inconvenience to patients. The report about this situation was published by Lokmat on October 14. As soon as the report about the vacancies was published, the administration took note and immediately swung into action. Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar, Deputy Commissioner Pradip Chaudhari, and NMC Medical Officer Dr Tanaji Chavan had a discussion about filling the vacant posts, even if only on a temporary basis, for the moment.

Accordingly, vacant posts of 20 medical officers including five Physicians, five Anesthetists, five Gynecologists, and five Paediatricians, all holding at least an MBBS degree, will be filled in these six major hospitals. These posts will be filled under the Urban Health Mission. These appointments will remain valid till the recruitment process of the government is complete.

This issue will be resolved in the next two to three days. As Health Promotion Centres (Arogya Vardhini Kendras) become available under Ayushman Bharat, community health providers will be appointed at these centres to address the problems of citizens.

Info -

National Health Mission

All the hospitals were cleaned through the National Health Mission. Many works have been entrusted to some private agencies. The administration is trying hard to ensure that the patients are not inconvenienced in any way, informed Dr Tanaji Chavan.

Info -

Total posts to be filled: 20

Physicians - 5

Anesthetists - 5

Gynecologists - 5

Pediatricians - 5

Quote -

The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner are taking a daily review of the health machinery in the city. Efforts are being made by the administration along with the health system to fill the vacant posts immediately. This issue of vacancies will be resolved permanently within the next two to three days. These posts will be filled through the Urban Health Mission. If there are any issues regarding remunerations, these will be addressed immediately.

- Dr Tanaji Chavan, Medical Officer, Nashik Municipal Corporation.