NMC to take action against employees for not wearing identity card

Nashik, Oct 25

It is mandatory for government employees to wear their identity cards or to sport their name badges while at work, else, action will be taken against the respective offices. The General Administration of the government issued a circular regarding this on October 10. Yet, a lot of employees are seen without their identity cards.

Deputy Commissioner of the NMC Laxmikant Satalkar has informed that action will be taken against those who do not wear identity cards and has appealed that all NMC employees should cooperate. It is necessary to wear identity cards to facilitate the citizens who come for grievance redressal.

When citizens come to the government offices, they do not understand who the officer is and which department they belong to. Also, some officials and employees do not show the identity card when they are asked. As there were complaints, the superiors in the concerned offices have been instructed to take action.

Info

Identity cards mandatory for government employees

It is mandatory for the officials and employees of every government office to make their identity cards visible to visitors and show them if asked. All the government offices have received instructions from the General Administration of the government in this regard.